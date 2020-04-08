BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Introduces NextGear

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY , a leading supplier of technology solutions to auto repair shops, introduces NextGear, a new product which enables BOLT ON’s signature Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI) to be used without the need to be “bolted on” to an existing shop management system. It will expand access to revenue-generating and customer relationship-building tools to repair shops of any kind, even those still relying on spreadsheets and third-party accounting software to run their business.

Click Here to Read More

NextGear requires no additional equipment and can be quickly and easily accessed on any internet-enabled mobile device.

At just $199 per month, NextGear offers the DVIs, two-way texting and future appointment scheduling capabilities that repair shops love in BOLT ON’s suite of products like Mobile Manager Pro with little setup or consultation. Data shows that digital vehicle inspections can increase average repair orders (AROs) by nearly 40 percent when vehicle owners can see and more fully understand the nature of the repair. What’s more, the two-way texting ability allows drivers to approve recommended repairs and book follow-up appointments with just a few taps on their cell phones or tablets, further increasing revenue for shops.

NextGear evolved from the feedback BOLT ON received working with more than 5,500 shops across the country for the past 10 years.

“There’s been huge demand among shop owners for digital vehicle inspections – which have now eclipsed 40 million repair photos sent using our legacy DVI software – but not everyone had a compatible management system, or even any shop management software at all,” said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s founder and CEO. “NextGear provides those shops the ability to access our award-winning software in a streamlined package, on any internet-enabled device. We expect it will become an indispensable tool for these shops, as it enhances customer relationships and shifts shop revenue into high gear from the moment they log on.”