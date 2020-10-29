BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Expands Software Offering

For nearly 10 years, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has helped nearly 10,000 independent repair shops drive customer loyalty and reap higher revenues. Its Digital Vehicle Inspection reports, which give drivers the ability to see photos of their repairs and read technician notes on a mobile device, have transformed the repair shop-customer relationship. And its automatic text message service reminders, next-appointment scheduling and text-to-pay functions have helped keep service bays full and cash flow rolling, said the company.

Now, BOLT ON is offering the same business-enhancing solutions to new and used car dealer service centers, auto body shops, parts vendors, air conditioning specialists, import car specialty shops, truck, RV, motorcycle and marine repair specialists, fleet managers and other sectors of the automotive aftermarket. Formerly available only to traditional repair shops using compatible third-party shop management programs, BOLT ON’s full capabilities are now available via the cloud through NextGear, making it possible for any customer-facing repair operation with an internet connection and a mobile device to improve communications, strengthen relations and increase business with customers. There’s no need to buy new software or hardware.

NextGear includes the full suite of capabilities every establishment doing repair work needs, in a single product, available month-to-month with no long-term commitment. Dealer service centers, for instance, can send customers multimedia updates after the service advisor takes their keys, and collision centers can provide photographic evidence of vehicle damage in real time, for speedier approval of repairs from the insurance carrier. For sectors where future work such as regular maintenance can be anticipated, drivers can schedule those appointments and receive service reminders on their device. NextGear can also prompt customers to leave a positive review of their experience, helping shops and service centers to manage their online reputations.

Specifically, NextGear delivers all the following capabilities in a single platform:

Vehicle condition photographs and videos;

BOLT ON’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports;

Two-way texting between customers and the shop;

Speech-to-text note taking;

Canned recommendations and notes, standardizing a professional polish to every diagnosis and communication;

Complete vehicle maintenance profiles;

Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time;

Future appointment scheduling;

Text-To-Pay and payment financing, through BOLT ON Pay;

Review Manager; and

Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access.

“We’ve had tremendous success with independent auto repair shops, giving them the tools to add transparency and improve communications, giving customers peace of mind and keeping their repair bays humming while enhancing revenue,” said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s founder and CEO. “With the launch of NextGear, based entirely in the cloud, we can now help every sector of the auto aftermarket, whether you’re fixing transmissions, replacing fenders, or servicing trucks, motorcycles, high-end imports or RVs.”

One of America’s fastest-growing companies for five straight years as ranked by Inc. Magazine, BOLT ON has tapped into the growing need to provide more transparency to vehicle owners, who increasingly use their mobile devices to manage every aspect of their lives in real time, whether it’s their food delivery, their health results or their vehicle’s maintenance. When customers can see photos of worn or dirty parts, they’re more likely to believe what the technician is telling them – and more likely to approve the work quickly, typically within minutes instead of hours. And BOLT ON’s research shows that seeing and better understanding the problems can generate stronger customer trust, repeat business, and increase average repair orders by up to 39 percent. To date, independent repair shops across North America have used BOLT ON’s platform to send more than 50 million repair photos to vehicle owners.