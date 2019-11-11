BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY And SiriusXM Team Up To Deliver SiriusXM To BOLT ON Customers

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions to auto repair shops, recently announced a new collaboration with SiriusXM that gives repair shops using BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s digital communication software another tool to enhance customer service and relationships with vehicle owners.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY-enabled repair shops that enroll in the SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops program can offer their eligible customers a complimentary three-month SiriusXM All Access subscription. SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB, and NBA game, every NASCAR race, plus NHL games, PGA TOUR coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM’s wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com.

“This is another opportunity for auto shops to ‘Wow!’ their customers, and to differentiate themselves from competitors. Access to three months of SiriusXM’s awesome catalog of channels is a great way for shops to say, ‘Thank You’ to customers while providing them with unique added value,” said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s founder and CEO. “Everyone knows the power and reach of SiriusXM, and we’re excited to work with them to help drive business to the shops we work with and make the BOLT ON name more ubiquitous among consumers.”

Here’s how it works: Shops using BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s Mobile Manager Pro or Pro Pack software can offer eligible customers a three-month SiriusXM All Access subscription. For shop owners, the program costs nothing, and they don’t have to lift a finger – once they opt into the program. BOLT ON and SiriusXM do all the work. This unique offering is designed to complement and build on shops’ customer service and loyalty programs.

“BOLT ON serves thousands of auto service and repair shops across America and we’re very excited to work with them to expand the reach of the SiriusXM Service Lane Program,” said Gail Berger, VP and general manager, Automotive Remarketing at SiriusXM. “This collaboration enables BOLT ON to provide an enhanced level of service to their customers, allows SiriusXM to reach many more owners of SiriusXM-enabled vehicles, and for the shop owner it is a quick and easy process.”

BOLT ON will support the SiriusXM promotion by arming shops with colorful, co-branded point-of-sale materials that will communicate and explain the program benefits to vehicle owners as well as a social media campaign predicated on the natural link between driving and listening to music.

Shops that are interested in enrolling in the program or for more information can log on to https://boltontechnology.com/siriusxm.