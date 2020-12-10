BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has teamed up with BASYS Processing , giving auto repair shops access to BASYS’ world-class customer service and innovative payment processing capabilities. The strategic partnership presents yet another option for vehicle owners who increasingly rely on mobile payment for their auto service.

Text To Pay, one of BOLT ON’s most popular features, is a fully integrated payment gateway that delivers convenience to consumers who are increasingly comfortable transacting business on their mobile devices. Especially during the pandemic, Text To Pay offers a safe, easy way to settle their repair bill, and gives customers the option for contact-less pick-up of their vehicle. The function is available on both the company’s Mobile Manager Pro and NextGear offerings as part of BOLT ON Pay.

For repair shops, Text To Pay can enhance the customer experience and frequently means faster payment and improved cash flow. And, since payment via text is usually complete by the time the vehicle owner arrives, counter staff can use that face time to go over the repair work, recommend other needed service and schedule a future appointment, building a stronger relationship and potentially increasing revenue.

“Text payment is a win-win for the auto aftermarket and drivers. It helps put an end to days chasing down outstanding receivables, and plays perfectly into how vehicle owners like to communicate, and do business,” said Brad Oddo, BASYS Processing’s founder and CEO. “We believe BASYS is the very best choice for shops.”