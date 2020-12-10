BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has teamed up with BASYS Processing, giving auto repair shops access to BASYS’ world-class customer service and innovative payment processing capabilities. The strategic partnership presents yet another option for vehicle owners who increasingly rely on mobile payment for their auto service.
Text To Pay, one of BOLT ON’s most popular features, is a fully integrated payment gateway that delivers convenience to consumers who are increasingly comfortable transacting business on their mobile devices. Especially during the pandemic, Text To Pay offers a safe, easy way to settle their repair bill, and gives customers the option for contact-less pick-up of their vehicle. The function is available on both the company’s Mobile Manager Pro and NextGear offerings as part of BOLT ON Pay.
For repair shops, Text To Pay can enhance the customer experience and frequently means faster payment and improved cash flow. And, since payment via text is usually complete by the time the vehicle owner arrives, counter staff can use that face time to go over the repair work, recommend other needed service and schedule a future appointment, building a stronger relationship and potentially increasing revenue.
“Text payment is a win-win for the auto aftermarket and drivers. It helps put an end to days chasing down outstanding receivables, and plays perfectly into how vehicle owners like to communicate, and do business,” said Brad Oddo, BASYS Processing’s founder and CEO. “We believe BASYS is the very best choice for shops.”
Text To Pay offers many specific benefits, including:
• Added convenience: Customer pays from their mobile device wherever they are
• Faster payment: Shop staff don’t have to wait until the end of the day for customers to show up and pay in person
• Streamlined checkout: No more long lines for vehicle pick-ups right before closing time; drivers can grab their keys and go
• Get paid faster: Service advisors no longer have to chase customers for payments, or handle payments at the counter
• Security: Demonstrates shops’ commitment to the very highest payment security standards
• Tech Savviness: Shows customers that the shop is on the cutting edge of technology
• Seamless Integration: Shop management software marks ROs as paid – automatically
“We’re thrilled to add BASYS as a payment processing partner for Text To Pay, as shops can benefit from their commitment to customer service and air-tight data security, while offering a service that’s growing in popularity among vehicle owners,” said Michael Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY. “This is one more reason for shops to go all-in on mobile payments.”
To learn more, visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019 to speak with a customer service advisor.