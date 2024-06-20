 Bollinger Motors Sells Chassis Cabs to Momentum Groups

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Bollinger Motors Sells Chassis Cabs to Momentum Groups

Bollinger will sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Bollinger Motors, Inc. announced it has reached an agreement to sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum Groups, which Bollinger describes as a leader in fleet management and EV charging solutions. Momentum can upfit the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with mobile EV chargers, a box truck, flatbed, service body or stake truck, according to a news release from Bollinger.

Related Articles

“Momentum is a leader and innovator in mobile charging solutions and has a shared commitment to using electric vehicles as part of a fleet management solution to help companies reduce emissions and save money,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that the Bollinger B4 will be the Class 4 platform that helps Momentum deliver a mobile-charging solution.”

Momentum will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger launches production in the second half of 2024, the company said.

“We are delighted to work with Bollinger Motors and its innovative B4 Chassis Cab, as the company shares our commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions, and improving the world around us,” said Jack Pyros, president of Momentum.

Bollinger also said it qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mullen Announces Development of Mobile EV Charging Truck

New PowerUP mobile charging system provides increased versatility and 100% zero emissions power generation capable of delivering on demand, mobile DC fast-charging.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced the development of a zero emissions version of PowerUP, Mullen’s mobile EV charging solution, that will now be offered on the Company’s own Class 3 all-electric cab chassis truck.

Mullen’s PowerUP was first introduced in July 2023 as a mobile EV charging truck delivering level 2 and level 3 DC fast charging capabilities in scenarios where such power is not available, including roadside assistance and emergency response where immediate power is required for recharging electric vehicles or emergency power backup.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Wallbox Announces Milestones in Acquisition of ABL

The company says the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mullen Continues Commercial EV Dealer Expansion in Midwest

New franchise partners Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group will focus on the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest regions of the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon and Rhode Island.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

The system leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional ICE driving the front wheels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Eli Opens Reservations for its Micro-EV in the US

The new Eli ZERO represents a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs, according to Eli Electric Vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EVgo Recognized With 1st Place Leadership Award

The Los Angeles Dept. of Water & Power honored EVgo for its commitment to transportation electrification.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Toyota Explores Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

The joint research project seeks to utilize a new process for recovering critical battery materials.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers