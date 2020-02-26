BodyShop Business, WIN To Hold Event On Tech Shortage

BodyShop Business is inviting the entire collision industry to attend a special event sponsored by the Women’s Industry Network (WIN): “2020 Research Results, Collision Repair Hiring Trends and Opportunities.”

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Babcox Media, 3550 Embassy Parkway, Fairlawn, Ohio (15 minutes south of Cleveland and north of Akron). The event is free for WIN members; $10 for non-members. All proceeds go to the WIN Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served.

In 2016, I-CAR estimated that at least 56,000 body shop jobs were unfilled at the nation’s 34,000 collision repair facilities. We’re trying to help solve the tech shortage!

We will present results from an in-depth, nationwide study, sponsored by WIN, that will lend some insight into:

• Why techs are choosing a collision repair career

• What the priorities are when it comes to working in the PBE industry

• What the industry’s key strengths and weaknesses are

• Why women in collision repair are becoming a significant presence

There will be a discussion panel featuring:

• BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl

• WIN Chair Cheryl Boswell

• BodyShop Business Managing Editor Aime Szymanski

• Babcox Media Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil

Plus, learn about WIN – its features, advantages and benefits – and why membership may help your career!

