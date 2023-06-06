 Blink Charging Deploys EV Chargers in New York

Blink Charging Deploys EV Chargers in New York

Thirty-four chargers were installed at eight locations throughout the Village of Tuckahoe, New York.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Blink Charging Company announced the deployment and installation of 34 chargers at eight locations throughout the Village of Tuckahoe, NY, building a significant EV charging infrastructure for the Village, the company says.

Tuckahoe installed Blink IQ 200 Level 2 chargers, which are centrally located in Tuckahoe’s Fisher Ave, Lake Ave., Main St, and Oak Avenue parking lots, with additional chargers located in Depot Square and on Columbus Avenue. Tuckahoe began to install these stations in the spring of 2020 with Consolidated Edison covering much of the installation costs through their EV Make-Ready Program.

Funding for the new charging stations was made possible by support from New York State’s Charge Ready NY Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Consolidated Edison’s EV Make-Ready Programs are designed to increase EV adoption and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. The charging stations support New York State’s goal of having 100% zero-emission passenger vehicle sales by 2035.

“Electric vehicle adoption in the New York metropolitan area is strong, and additional infrastructure is needed to support growth. Tuckahoe has demonstrated vision and forward thinking to meet the needs of EV drivers in the area,” said Michael Battaglia, chief revenue officer for Blink Charging. “We are excited to continue the rollout of charging infrastructure throughout the region and we thank the Village for their trust in Blink.”

Blink Charging says the public charging infrastructure will appeal to electric vehicle owners that find themselves in Tuckahoe for work, recreation, or access to one of Tuckahoe’s two Metro-North train stations, both of which are now only a few steps away from some of the new charging stations.

