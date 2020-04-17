Connect with us
B’laster Names April 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

 

Jeff Pishny, auto instructor at Manhattan Area Technical College, is named B’laster’s April Instructor of the Year finalist.
Tomorrow’s Technician and B’laster are proud to announce that Jeff Pishny, automotive instructor at the Manhattan Area Technical College, Manhattan, Kansas, has been named as Instructor of the Year Finalist for April 2020.

Jeff Pishny, April 2020 Finalist, B’laster Instructor of the Year.

Pishny graduated in 1991 from the same program he now leads, and says that Manhattan Area Technical College had a huge impact on his life and career. “I’ve used this knowledge in every aspect of everything I’ve done since then,” he says. “And just having this opportunity to come back and pass that knowledge along and inspire new students; has just been phenomenal.”

Manhattan Area Technical College logo

In this interview with Tomorrow’s Technician editorial director Doug Kaufman, Pishny explains the challenges he and fellow instructors are facing to reach students and keep them engaged. He thanks industry suppliers like B’laster for their continued support of his efforts.

For more information about the B’laster Instructor of the Year program, visit BlasterCorp.com.

