B’laster Names April 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

Tomorrow’s Technician and B’laster are proud to announce that Jeff Pishny, automotive instructor at the Manhattan Area Technical College, Manhattan, Kansas, has been named as Instructor of the Year Finalist for April 2020.

Jeff Pishny, April 2020 Finalist, B’laster Instructor of the Year.

Pishny graduated in 1991 from the same program he now leads, and says that Manhattan Area Technical College had a huge impact on his life and career. “I’ve used this knowledge in every aspect of everything I’ve done since then,” he says. “And just having this opportunity to come back and pass that knowledge along and inspire new students; has just been phenomenal.”

In this interview with Tomorrow’s Technician editorial director Doug Kaufman, Pishny explains the challenges he and fellow instructors are facing to reach students and keep them engaged. He thanks industry suppliers like B’laster for their continued support of his efforts.

