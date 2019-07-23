BG Products Celebrates Expansion With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

On Tuesday, July 16, BG Products hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its corporate expansion in Wichita. The new BG Technology and Training Center, a 34,000-square-foot facility, is located at the company’s headquarters. The new building features a state-of-the-art chemistry lab and automotive testing facility, home to the BG Proving Ground. It also includes training and demonstration rooms for BG University, the company’s in-house sales training program.

“This is our latest step in providing the highest-quality products in the field, the best team in the field and being the leaders of innovation in the field,” said Darin Greseth, BG President/CEO.

To commemorate the occasion, Greseth, Ron Garcia, BG chief operating officer and CFO; Tom Dondlinger of Dondlinger Construction (building contractor); Joe Johnson of SJCF Architecture (building architect); Jeff Longwell, mayor of Wichita; and Andrew Wiens, vice president of government rRelations at Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon and opened the building up to City Officials and invited guests.

Once inside, guests toured the four departments in the new building:

Chemistry Lab

Guests were given a walk-through of the advanced machinery and innovative processes that go into every product.

Automotive Testing Facility

From a dynamometer demonstration to an engine testing presentation, guests witnessed the impact the BG Proving Ground has made on the advancement of the company’s services and products. A brand-new dynamometer, tests the power output of an engine. This allows BG to test engine output before and after the use of its products, completely in-house.

BG Engineering

The tour stopped in BG’s Engineering department, showcasing its 3-D Printers and 3-D Scanners, which give the company the ability to develop and print prototypes in a matter of hours.

BG University

The new classrooms offer comfortable space and updated technology to ensure all attendees get the most out of their training sessions. Guests were witness to an in-classroom demonstration and the power of audio/visual assistance for presenting information.