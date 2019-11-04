BG Launches New Services At AAPEX

At the AAPEX show, BG Products, Inc., is launching a new fuel service for gasoline direct injection engines, a simple maintenance solution for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), a dynamic engine cleaning service that takes sludged engines down to bare metal surfaces, and interactive training tools that will help your advisors be successful.

Stop by BG’s AAPEX booth No. 6130 to learn more about:

• How the new BG Platinum Fuel System Service cleans evenly across all cylinders, delivers potent detergents to dissolve deposits on intake valves, and breaks down deposits on injectors, all with no teardown and no downtime!

• The new BG Hybrid Performance Service, which includes products made to solve challenges in HEVs.

• How the new BG Dynamic Engine Restoration Service allows vehicles with up to 150,000 miles to have coverage up to $3,000 under the FREE Lifetime BG Protection Plan.

• Ongoing and effective training that will teach you how to engage your customers in a relevant, meaningful way, which will create more loyal customers.