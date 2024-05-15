Beyond the Warranty

Step up maintenance to go farther

What happens after the bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain warranty wear out? If you look at any factory-recommended service intervals, after 100,000 miles they cease to exist.

What does it take to keep a car going for 120,000, 180,000 or 250,000 miles? The key is maintenance and inspection.

120,000 Miles

Coolant: Many OEMs have a replacement interval of 125,000 miles. While the coolant does not lose its ability to transfer heat, the additive package loses its ability to control corrosion and the pH level.

Spark Plugs: Every time a spark plug fires, the plasma of the spark wears away the electrodes. This causes the gap to increase. As the gap increases, it requires more energy to fire the plug. This can take its toll on the coils.

Oxygen Sensors: By the time a vehicle has reached 120,000 miles, it might have burned more than 5,000 gallons of fuel (about the volume of the average above-ground pool). Combustion byproducts can accumulate and cause it to respond slower to fuel mixture changes.

Transmission Fluid: The typical OE service interval can range from 60,000 miles to “lifetime.” Many modern transmissions do not even have a filter. Changing the fluid in the transmission on a regular basis will keep internal wear in check.

Belt Tensioner: If a vehicle has made it this far, the belt tensioner might need to be replaced, along with the belt. As the spring inside the tensioner fatigues, it can cause the belt to jump and vibrate. Also check the idler pulleys for noise and bearing leaks.

Overdrive/Decoupler Pulleys: Most late-model alternator pulleys wear out in as little as 70,000 miles. They have wet clutches and sprockets that increase engine efficiency and vibration. Their failure can cause a no-charge

Alignment: Vehicles should be aligned more often as they get older to monitor suspension bushings and springs. Ride height should be measured at every alignment.

A/C: One expendable part of the system is the A/C compressor clutch. It can wear out and slip. Most vehicles have an inspection procedure and specification for the clutch.

Differentials: Some AWD and 4WD vehicles have three differentials that need service. Ignoring these can lead to an expensive repair. Some manufacturers may not specify a service interval, but it does not mean they don’t need to be serviced.

Filters: The fuel filter should be replaced to prolong the life of the fuel pump and potentially the engine. Modern fuel pumps are sensitive to restrictions and the pump will have to work harder if a restriction is present.

Brake Fluid: Brake fluid should be replaced when the boiling point drops or the concentration of the copper brazing in the fluid indicates corrosion in the system. Replacing the brake fluid restores pH buffers and anti-corrosion chemicals that can extend the life of the calipers and ABS modulator.

Combustion Chamber: Carbon can build up on the crown of the piston, valves and head. If the carbon deposits get too heavy, they can cause turbulence in the chamber, hot spots and even an increase in the compression ratio. Newer vehicles are more sensitive to this because of the advanced design of their combustion chambers and higher compression ratios. Engine decarbonization can help remove these deposits.

180,000 miles

Engine: When a vehicle reaches 180,000 miles, wear between the cylinder walls and piston rings could start to show. Blowby from the crankcase into the combustion chamber can cause carbon deposits and damage the catalytic converter and O2 sensors. It can also cause contaminated oil and bearing damage.

This type of wear kills an engine. If the customer kept up with regular oil changes and the previously listed items, the investment is starting to pay off at 180,000 miles.

Timing Chain: Timing chain guides are designed to wear. They are made of composite materials that can become brittle when exposed to heat cycles and engine oil over time. Oil-pressurized tensioners can wear and leak. The most common sign of failure is noise, timing skips and/or a check engine light. Inspect and replace these items before they kill the engine.

Engine and Transmission Mounts: Worn motor and transmission mounts can turn an engine into a wrecking ball. If a worn mount is ignored, it can cause exhaust system leaks and shifter cable failures.

Power Steering Fluid: Anti-corrosion and anti-foaming additives in power steering fluid will break down over time, accelerating wear on the pump and rack. The fluid will not appear to be contaminated, but it does need service.

Headlights: Inspect and adjust the headlights. The adjusters inside the lights can be damaged over time by vibration and heat. UV rays and road debris can damage the headlight lens, leaving it yellow and foggy.

250,000 Miles

The moon is approximately 238,000 miles away. If a vehicle has made it this far, chances are it’s not by accident.

Chassis Inspection: Alignment plays an important role in measuring the health of the chassis. Toe that is outside of the specification can indicate a worn or broken spring. Excessive camber can reveal a soft control arm bushing.

Fuel Injector Cleaning: At 250,000 miles, more than 10,000 gallons of fuel have been pumped through very small holes in the injectors. An injector’s needle and seat also have been crashing into each other millions of times. Carbon can build up on the caps and the fuel spray pattern might not be what it once was. You can perform a fuel injector cleaning on the car, or you can send the injectors out for ultrasonic cleaning.

Catalytic Converter: Check for any physical damage and hit it with a hammer to make sure that the ceramic biscuits are tightly held in place. If the driver has kept up with general maintenance, like oil changes and fuel injector service, the converter might be operational within the specifications.