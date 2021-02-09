Connect with us

News

Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence

 

on

Beta Tools USA announced its North American presence as a wholly owned subsidiary of Beta Utensili S.P.A., a leading Italian manufacturer of high-quality professional tools that expanded its global presence. The company offers Italian-designed and manufactured tools for mechanics, industrial maintenance and car repair professionals, as well as tool enthusiasts. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Established in July 2020 to support U.S. and Canadian customers, Beta Tools USA is located in a 20,000-square-foot combined office and warehouse space on 210 Chestnut Street in Columbia, PA. The space accommodates Beta Tool USA’s customer service, finance, sales and marketing, and warehousing and shipping operations. 

Beta Tools USA is led by general manager Randy Booth, who brings decades of extensive experience in the professional tool industry from his previous positions at Bosch Power Tools, Klein Tools, KNIPEX Tools and HD Supply.  

Led by general manager Randy Booth (third from left), the Beta Tools USA team has established its presence to serve North America with high quality, Italian-designed professional tools.

The company offers the breadth of more than 30 product categories with more than 14,000 SKUs. Product categories include workshop organization equipment, tool storage and a wide variety of professional hand tools ranging from wrenches and sockets to motorbike and bicycle repair tools.  

“We are excited to bring this incredible line of Italian-designed, professional tools and equipment to the tradesmen and enthusiasts that appreciate high quality to get their jobs done efficiently and safely,” said Booth. “It’s a privilege to help expand Beta Tool’s global presence to North America.”  

Advertisement

With headquarters and three production facilities in Italy, the parent company has nine subsidiaries throughout the world, the most recent of which is Beta Tools USA.  Beta Utensili exports through a network of more than 200 master import distributors that enables Beta’s tools to be available to professional users worldwide.  

“For more than 50 years, Beta has been the proud sponsor of several motorsports racing teams,” said Booth. “Because Beta tools are developed and produced to meet the highest standards in the world and are used by the most demanding professionals, Beta and sports sponsorships have become synonymous.”   

To view Beta Tools’ products, visit www.betatoolsusa.com/products. For more information on dealer locations, contact:  [email protected] or call 717-449-5044. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: The Group Offers New Technician Coaching Program

News: Autologue Gives Back

News: WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

News: Rachel Meyer Takes Over As Driver For Randy Meyer Racing

Advertisement

on

Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence

on

AISIN Aftermarket Launches Water Pump Timing Belt Kit Video

on

LIQUI MOLY, FCP Euro Start The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

on

Mayhew Tools To Sponsor Doug Coby In NASCAR WMT
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

Video: VIDEO: Engine Knock Sensor Problems

News: Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence

Products: Knipex Introduces Mini Bolt Cutter

Products: Save Thousands With K-Seal Ultimate

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

Leading Causes Of Ignition Coil Failures
Connect