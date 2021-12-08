 Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

on

Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets

on

KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

on

Dana Introduces Spicer Life Series Plus U-Joints
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video)

ASE C1 Test Prep - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Prep - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

All 3 C50S colors, Orange, Grey and Red, are in stock in PA, and ready to ship throughout the USA.
Advertisement
 

on

3D Beta announces immediate availability of the C50S three drawer service tool cart manufactured in Italy. Developed from customer feedback, this reveals Beta Tools’ commitment to deliver the latest product.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Our new C50S Tool Cart is adaptable for many industrial and automotive applications. It is brilliantly designed with an assortment of optional features” said Randy Booth, General Manger at Beta Tools USA.

Unique features and benefits include:

• Thermoplastic worktop handles the demands around the shop
• Three drawers 23 ¼” x 14 3/8” x 2 ¾” on ball bearing slides for easy opening and closing.

   Drawer capacity of 33 lbs. evenly distributed
• Unit is key locking to secure tools
• Side mounted 9-piece screwdriver holder and two built-in bottle holders.
• Large lower shelf protected by a PVC Oil resistant rubber mat.
• Static load capacity of 880 lbs.

Advertisement

• Optional items include a folding side shelf, 5000MS a paper roll holder, 2400S-R/PC and a rear mounted pegboard tool panel.

Availability:

All 3 C50S colors, Orange, Grey and Red, are in stock in PA, and ready to ship throughout the USA.

For more information:

Customer Service: 1+ (717) 449-5044

Email: [email protected]

For more information on the Beta C50S

Website:  Service tool trolley with 3 drawers C50S – Beta Tools (beta-tools.com)

Advertisement

Purchase: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7RJRW8?ref=myi_title_dp

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Digital Video Scopes Offer Full High-Definition Inspections

Products: Rislone Fuel System Cleaner Can Help With Rising Gas Prices

Products: Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place

Products: GMB Now Offers GDI Fuel Pumps For 12 Million VIO

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService