BendPak’s Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Keeps Shops Cool

The Cool Boss pulls in hot air through the back and cools it instantly using an evaporative media that reduces the air temperature by as much as 26°.
The new Cool Boss portable evaporative air cooler from BendPak provides a low-cost, environmentally friendly way to keep shops cool and improve efficiency during the hottest summer months.

The Cool Boss’s oscillating swing-louvers push the air out in all directions, cooling down the whole shop at once.

Cool Boss features a micro-computer programmed control panel with LCD display and comes with a remote control.

For more info: bendpak.com.

