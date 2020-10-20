BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

After six months of design, engineering and production improvements, BendPak Inc. is rolling out the new MaxJax M6K portable two-post lift with a national TV, print and online advertising campaign.

“The patented MaxJax lift design is an ingenious solution for do-it-yourselfers and professional technicians alike — that’s why we bought it earlier this year,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive VP. “But with decades of lift experience behind us, our engineers knew they could make MaxJax even better. They’ve redesigned the lift from the ground up to be more durable, versatile and easy to use, while also providing greater peace of mind.” Like all two-post lifts, MaxJax provides clear undercarriage access and the ability to perform brake and tire work on a wide range of vehicles. The MaxJax can be used in areas with ceilings as low as eight feet and can be put away when the work is done, leaving the garage bay clear. This makes it a great fit for use at home, as well as in dealerships and shops that want to add a lift to a flat bay for quick service as needed. Safety Improvements BendPak added two additional safety lock positions to the columns, for a total of seven. The rugged locks engage continuously during upward rise and act as a redundant fail-safe feature capable of holding an elevated vehicle securely even if the quick-connect hoses are disconnected or a hydraulic malfunction occurs.

Engineers also reconfigured the UHMW slide block bearings in the lift posts to maintain the carriage and hydraulic cylinder in a true vertical position at all times and reduce bearing load for smoother operation. Because safety is just as important whether you’re using a lift at home or on the job, BendPak had the new MaxJax M6K independently tested and ALI certified to meet the current lift industry safety and performance standard. Durability Improvements MaxJax’s new gunmetal gray powder coat is smoother, better looking, more durable and more corrosion-resistant than the textured black paint used in the past. It’s also less likely to cause friction and binding within the lift carriage. Easier to Use The wheels on the lift columns and the power cart have been significantly upgraded to provide effortless mobility even over rough surfaces. A new rear-mounted storage bin on the power cart keeps the hoses neatly organized when not in use, and quick-disconnect, self-sealing couplers minimize hydraulic fluid leaks. Special flush-mounted concrete anchors are installed in the garage floor and remain there permanently to enable MaxJax to go from storage to ready-to-use in as little as 15 minutes. The column baseplate and rear-mounted anchors were extended outward an inch and a half, dramatically reducing anchor bolt pull-out tension.

