BendPak Opens Distribution Center In Alabama

BendPak is opening a new 100,000-square-foot distribution center near Mobile, Alabama, to better serve customers in the eastern United States. The administrative and shipping complex, which is expected to be fully operational within 60 days, is located in Theodore, just a short drive from the expanding Port of Mobile. The new facility has easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads helping BendPak to deliver products same-day or next-day to more customers in the eastern half of the country.

“Opening the Mobile distribution center represents our continued commitment to being the industry leader and best at serving our customers. Part of that commitment means reducing delivery times,” said Don Henthorn, BendPak president and founder. “This new facility brings our products geographically closer to our customers and that makes a huge difference.”

The new warehouse will stock all of BendPak’s popular products including its Ranger, QuickJack and Autostacker brands. A future training facility will include a classroom and fully appointed service bay to offer customers a convenient option for quality technical training on BendPak’s expanding product lines.

“This new distribution center will enhance our ability to get our customers what they need, when they need it,” said Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president. “Today’s consumer expects immediate delivery, and we’re focused on helping that become a reality. The definition of Mobile is agile and transportable. We couldn’t think of a more befitting name to call this beautiful city, our new home.”