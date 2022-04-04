 BCA Bearings Announces 2022 ‘Summer Nights’ Promotion – UnderhoodService
News

BCA Bearings Announces 2022 ‘Summer Nights’ Promotion

 

on

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the launch of BCA’s 2022 Summer Nights promotion. During the promotion, BCA’s warehouse distributor customers can earn BCA-branded, premium merchandise with orders of BCA wheel hub assemblies, bearings and seals.

“We are excited to unveil the theme of our 2022 BCA Summer Promotion” said Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing. “The Summer Nights theme is a nod to our hard-working customers enjoying a summer night after a full day of work. From our distributors to the folks who take the product out of the box to install it, we want to help light up their summer nights! We are looking forward to summer, and another great promotion.”

BCA’s Summer Nights promotion enables customers to earn tiered packages of BCA-branded merchandise with qualifying orders, which they can then use to conduct their own localized promotions. This allows the BCA-branded merchandise to reach every level of the distribution channel.

The “Summer Nights” premium items were selected to compliment the summer night activities that we are all looking forward to so much. Have a catch with a light-up ball or LED flying disc, while staying refreshed with a tall beverage from a light-up yard glass. A mini video projector can play a movie or a ballgame, while the cool flame lantern with a Bluetooth speaker can provide the mood lighting and the soundtrack for a fun summer hangout. And of course, the mosquito zapper lantern will help keep those pesky flying critters at bay.

BCA’s 2022 Summer Nights promotion runs from April 1 through June 15. For additional details about the 2022 Summer Nights promotion, contact a BCA Sales Representative or Customer Relations Advocate.

