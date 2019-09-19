News/BBB Industries
ago

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

BBB Industries has announced the release of a new section in its digital training portal specifically for Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS). 

The new section on BBB’s website consists of seven EPAS training videos providing instruction on system diagnostics, tools needed for a successful repair, programmable module installations and battery state of repair. The seven new videos are available to view at www.bbbind.com/epas101

“EPAS is the future of power steering,” said Rusty Kleinhans, BBB’s technical product manager for EPAS. “With this new content, we want to provide professional technicians with the resources necessary to complete a successful repair.”

Continuing its efforts to provide professional technicians with the tools needed to get the job done right, BBB says it plans to add content to its training portal as its technical teams complete research on product and industry trends. 

BBB’s training portal is available to view at www.bbbind.com/training-materials/.

