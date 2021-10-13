 BBB Industries Releases 23 Remy New Part Numbers
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

BBB Industries Releases 23 Remy New Part Numbers

on

CRAFTSMAN Unveils New V-Series Line

on

Dorman Announces 223 New Products

on

Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners
Auto Pros on the Road banner
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

What To Inspect Before Replacing The Serpentine Belt (VIDEO) Video
play

What To Inspect Before Replacing The Serpentine Belt (VIDEO)

Cylinder Deactivation And Active Fuel Management (VIDEO) Video
play

Cylinder Deactivation And Active Fuel Management (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BBB Industries Releases 23 Remy New Part Numbers

 

on

BBB Industries LLC, a remanufacturing leader in the automotive aftermarket, has released 23 SKUs to the Remy brand of starters and alternators.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The additions cover more than 9.5 million vehicles in operation and are the result of our constant research and development of new applications to provide our customers with the most comprehensive selection available to grow their businesses,” said Matt Heater, rotating electric director of product marketing and product management. “The continuous addition of new numbers is another reason why Remy is considered the trusted brand of automotive professionals.”

For more information, visit www.bbbind.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22

News: Garage Gurus Announces 2021-2022 Scholarship Winners

News: ASE Summer Registration Window Ends Next Month

News: Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService