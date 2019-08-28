News/BBB Industries
ago

BBB Industries Introduces Job-In-A-Box For Its Line Of OE-TurboPower Turbochargers

BBB Industries has introduced JOB-IN-A-BOX for its line of OE-TurboPower turbochargers. Turbochargers for Class 1-3 applications will come as a complete JOB-IN-A-BOX, which includes all the necessary items required to complete the job based on application needs: gaskets, O-rings, studs and a syringe to pre-lubricate the turbocharger prior to installation.

“The goal of JOB-IN-A-BOX is to provide the professional technician with a complete installation solution while also simplifying the ordering process,” said Stephen Albert, BBB’s senior product manager for turbochargers. “We know that each job is different by application, and with the professional technician in mind, we want to go the extra mile to provide them with all of the necessary items needed to get the job done right.”

