BBB Industries Announces Launch Of New Remy Website

BBB Industries, LLC (BBB) recently announced the launch of a new website for Remy high-performance starters and alternators. The website – www.RemyAutomotive.com – offers training and printable resources for starters and alternators.

Commenting on the launch, Matt Heater, director of marketing & product management, Rotating Electric, stated, “We are very excited to introduce the new Remy website. It is designed to deliver rich content and a dynamic user experience, intended to help counterpersons, technicians and DIY’ers locate the information they need quickly.”