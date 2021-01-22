Connect with us

News

BBB Industries Announces Launch Of New Remy Website

 

on

BBB Industries, LLC (BBB) recently announced the launch of a new website for Remy high-performance starters and alternators. The website – www.RemyAutomotive.com – offers training and printable resources for starters and alternators.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Matt Heater, director of marketing & product management, Rotating Electric, stated, “We are very excited to introduce the new Remy website. It is designed to deliver rich content and a dynamic user experience, intended to help counterpersons, technicians and DIY’ers locate the information they need quickly.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: LIQUI MOLY And Turner Motorsport Start The New Season

News: Kendall Motor Oil Donates Restomod To Charity

News: ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

News: Immediate Greeting Key To Aftermarket Service Satisfaction

Advertisement

on

BBB Industries Announces Launch Of New Remy Website

on

Mitchell 1 Adds To SocialCRM Marketing Service

on

Cruise, GM, Microsoft To Commercialize Self-Driving Cars

on

‘Be A Federated Fan’ Contest Winners Announced
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BBB Industries Announces Launch Of New Remy Website

Heating / Cooling: Cavitation: Killer Of Water Pumps

Video: VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery

Video: VIDEO: Busting The Car-Count Myth

News: Mitchell 1 Adds To SocialCRM Marketing Service

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect