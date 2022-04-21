 Bay-Master Partners with Wisetack to Offer Auto Shops Integrated, Consumer-Friendly Financing
News

Bay-Master Partners with Wisetack to Offer Auto Shops Integrated, Consumer-Friendly Financing

 

Bay-Master, a leading automotive shop management software, today announced a new partnership with Wisetack to enable shops to offer consumer-friendly financing options to their customers. This new feature will give car owners the ability to pay for nearly all automotive services, from collision repair to painting and refinishing or even tire replacement, in monthly installments—giving them more flexibility to afford the work they want and manage urgent or unexpected repairs. While car owners will pay over time, Bay-Master auto shops receive payment in full upfront as soon as the work is done. This means shops can rest assured that they will be paid even if the consumer is late or defaults on the loan.

“In economic times like this, it’s extremely important for shops to offer their customers financing,” said Art Rezac, President and CEO of Bay-Master. “It’s a win-win for shops and their customers. Customers save money, and shops are able to close more and bigger jobs by providing customers with flexible payment options. Our shops especially love the fact that they receive the payment in full when the job is done, while Wisetack settles with the customer over time, taking on the financial risk.”

Through Bay-Master, consumer financing will automatically appear on every repair order and invoice between $500 and $15,000. Car owners can choose to pay in monthly installments by completing a short application on their mobile device and selecting their preferred terms, which range from 3 to 24 months—with APRs between 0% and 29.9%. Simply applying will not impact the consumer’s credit score, as Wisetack uses a soft credit pull to determine eligibility. And there are no late fees, prepayment penalties, or origination fees of any kind.

Wisetack embeds seamlessly into Bay-Master’s existing workflow, thereby eliminating the need for shop owners to juggle between multiple apps or open more than one tab. This all-in-one payment solution will streamline operations and increase productivity for shop owners and service technicians alike.

“The integration with Bay-Master makes it easy for automotive shops to offer great financing options to their customers, and ultimately boost their sales,” said Bobby Tzekin, CEO and Co-founder of Wisetack. “We’re proud to partner with Bay-Master and together help thousands more small and medium-sized automotive businesses thrive.”

