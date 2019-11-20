Base Engine Tech Boom

The OE base engines in the past were usually low-tech engines that didn’t pack the same technology as the optional engines. But, the base 2.7L four-cylinder engine on the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado packs a lot of technology.

Developed specifically for truck applications, the new engine delivers 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque. 22% more torque than the 4.3L V-6 it replaces. GM claims it has more torque than the 3.3L V-6 in the Ford F-150 XLT and the 3.6L V-6 in the Ram 1500 Big Horn.

This is GM’s first use of Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) on a four-cylinder engine. The valvetrain uses high- and low-lift valve profiles on the camshafts with continuously variable valve timing.

This is Chevrolet’s first application of Active Thermal Management, which uses targeted engine heating and cooling to improve engine performance in hot and cold ambient temperatures. An integrated exhaust manifold that is part of the cylinder head assembly and recovers exhaust heat for faster engine and transmission warmup. Also, the engine has an electric water pump.