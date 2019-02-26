Bar’s Leaks Introduces Professional-Strength Stop-Leak Formula For Hydraulic Systems



Bar’s Leaks has introduced Hydraulic Seal (P/N H60), a professional-grade formula to repair leaks, reduce friction and wear, and renew seals and O-rings in hydraulic systems.

The formula is designed to work in trucks, tractors, construction and agricultural equipment as well as industrial applications.

Hydraulic systems work under extreme conditions and over time, hydraulic seals and O-rings tend to dry out and shrink. This can cause fluid leaks that require continual topping-off and may cause the system to run low on hydraulic fluid, resulting in possible system damage.

“Even the smallest hydraulic-fluid leak can lead to premature machinery failure, safety issues or costly maintenance bills,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal stop-leak and conditioner reconditions and restores hard, brittle and worn-out seals, O-rings and gaskets to reduce and prevent internal and external leaks during operation, which extends equipment service life.”

Developed for both low- and high-pressure hydraulic systems in agricultural, commercial, construction and industrial applications, Hydraulic Seal stop-leak and conditioner contains a premium, high-quality, durable, field-proven zinc-based additive package along with viscosity modifiers to restore thermal stability and anti-wear additives in the hydraulic system, according to the company.

Reduced wear also reduces contamination, heat and downtime, while also improving equipment and fluid life. Additional rust and oxidation inhibitors provide stability improvements, which reduces the formation of sludge, varnish and acids to keep the system clean.

Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal works with 32, 46, 68 and all other petroleum and synthetic hydraulic fluids, pump seals, control-valve seals, actuators, rams, cylinders, O-ring boss fittings and hydrostatic transmissions.

The product is available in 32-ounce, 1-gallon, 5-gallon and 55-gallon sizes. For normal usage, add one ounce of Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal for every quart of hydraulic fluid capacity. In extremely worn systems, use up to 2 ounces per quart of fluid capacity. For preventative maintenance, use a 1/2 ounce per quart of fluid capacity.

Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Seal starts working right after installation, according to the company. Most leaks are sealed within a few hours of application and usage. Some leaks can take up to a few days to stop.

For more information about the full range of Bar’s Leaks stop-leak solutions, visit barsleaks.com.