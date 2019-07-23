Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak

Bar’s Leaks introduced Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak, a hydraulic manual clutch fluid formulated with a stop leak additive to seal leaks while improving performance and increasing clutch life.

Leaks in the clutch master cylinder, slave cylinder and hose/connections can lead to driveability issues. New Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak (P/N 1350) reconditions seals and O-rings to stop these leaks and prevent new ones. Its full synthetic formula provides trouble-free, smooth shifting in any hydraulic clutch application, and can be used in place of regular clutch fluid.

“If a vehicle has a clutch slave cylinder that is leaking, it won’t take long before the fluid gets into the clutch disc and ruins it,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “Topping off the clutch fluid with our product will stop leaks and help prevent major damage.”

Common signs of a clutch fluid leak are difficulty shifting or grinding noises while shifting, clutch pedal staying close to the floor, and dirty or low clutch fluid. Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak stops small leaks (adding fluid once per month) and medium leaks (adding fluid once per week). It is dyed green to make it easier to see when the leak has stopped and when it has mixed with the rest of the clutch fluid. It works with all hydraulic clutch applications and is safe for any clutch system that uses DOT 3 and 4 fluid.

