Bar’s Leaks Develops New Transmission Treatment For All Transmission Types

Bar’s Leaks introduces Super Transmission Fix

Bar’s Leaks has put its decades of industry experience to work using the latest chemical technology to develop Super Transmission Fix, a new transmission treatment to repair all transmission types. This synthetic-blend treatment eliminates slipping, jerking, rough shifting, shudder and transmission fluid leaks in automatic, manual, CVT or dual clutch transmissions.

Super Transmission Fix (p/n 1416) is formulated with seal conditioners to stop leaks, anti-wear agents to improve metal-on-metal friction properties, as well as advanced detergents to remove sludge and varnish. It also includes a performance booster to renew worn bands, control fluid degradation and reduce noise, the company says.

“Development of this type of product requires years of research and a deep understanding of transmission technology, common problems and root causes,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “As the industry leader in chemical stop leak products, we recognized the need for one comprehensive solution capable of treating all transmissions. We accepted the challenge, put in the work and delivered Super Transmission Fix.”

According to Bar’s Leaks, Super Transmission Fix renews worn fluid and restores older and high-mileage transmission performance. The company says it is safe to use on cars, light-duty and heavy-duty trucks powered by automatic (step, overdrive, 2WD, 4WD, AWD), continually variable (CVT), dual clutch (DCT), electronically controlled (ECT), manual (stick shift) and transaxle (front/all-wheel drive) transmissions. The product addresses fluid leaks, slipping and hesitation, rough or hard shifting, whining, and other fluid-related problems.

Depending on the severity of the transmission problem, results will be immediate or noticeable within 250 miles or three days of driving, according to Bar’s.

Bar’s Leaks is offering a $5 rebate on Super Transmission Fix through the end of 2019. To take advantage of the rebate, customers should visit autocarerewards.com within 30 days of their purchase.