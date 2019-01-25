Bar’s Leaks Announces Winner Of ‘Keep My Ride Alive’ $10,000 Sweepstakes

“How do you keep your ride alive?”

Bar’s Leaks customers from all over America responded to that $10,000 question on the brand’s website from May to December 2018 as part of Bar’s Leaks “Keep My Ride Alive” $10,000 sweepstakes. One of the more than 570,000 entries came from Mark S. from Waterloo, Illinois, who will begin the new year with a little extra money in his pocket after being selected as the contest winner.

Bar’s Leaks recently presented the winner with a $10,000 check at the Waterloo O’Reilly Auto Parts store where he purchases his Bar’s Leaks products. Click here to check out a video of the presentation — which didn’t go quite the way Bar’s Leaks’ spokesperson expected it to.

Bar’s Leaks asked its customers to share their stories, photos and videos about the importance of keeping their ride alive. Mark S. is a longtime Bar’s Leaks and Rislone customer, having used both products in a number of vehicles through the years, including his 1983 Mercury Lynx and a Ford Ranger made in the 1980s.

The sweepstakes, supported by PowerNation TV, was designed to reach the tens of millions do-it-yourself car enthusiasts who regularly tune in to PowerNation TV shows such as “Engine Power,” “XOR – Xtreme Off-Road,” “Truck Tech” and “Detroit Muscle.”

“This contest was a great way to engage with our customers about how our products have helped them maintain their vehicles,” said Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “We’re pleased to be able to help loyal customers like Mark keep their vehicles going for as long as possible.”