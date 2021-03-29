Bancard Announces Payanywhere Smart PINPad Pro

North American Bancard is leading the charge again to make it easy for your customers to stay safe and pay quickly. The Payanywhere Smart PINPad Pro is now available from North American Bancard for free placement or purchase. Redesign your checkout experience with the Payanywhere Smart PINPad Pro. Separate merchant and customer facing terminals allow for safe social distancing while still ensuring speed and efficiency. The Smart PINPad Pro is the perfect match for a wide variety of industries. Now you can serve your customers better by accepting payment types including EMV chip cards, NFC contactless payments like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, Traditional credit cards via a magstripe reader, PIN debit payments and EBT payments. Your staff with love the ease of use with features like a 4-in. touchscreen with Android software, 2.4-in. customer facing display, built-in receipt printer and Wifi and ethernet connectivity. Your Payanywhere Smart PINPad Pro arrives Preloaded with the Payanywhere app to get started quickly.