Babcox Media Acquires Transmission Digest

Babcox Media Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of Transmission Digest.

For nearly 39 years, Transmission Digest has served as a primary resource for shops seeking the parts, services and supplies necessary to run a successful transmission/powertrain business. Adding Transmission Digest to the Babcox Media portfolio of media properties and marketing solutions enables Babcox Media to extend its reach further into the automotive repair marketplace by providing the focused, extensive technical coverage necessary for these disciplines.

Based in Springfield, Missouri, Transmission Digest was founded in 1980 by Les & Carol Langsford of MD Publications, Inc. Current Publisher, Bobby Mace, will continue to serve in his role, and the company will remain in Springfield.

Transmission Digest magazine is delivered to more than 18,000 shops in the United States each month, providing a full range of information and educational resources to shop owners and technicians serving the transmission/powertrain aftermarket. The brand’s digital publications ePowertrain Bulletin and Transmission Tech/Talk provide additional in-depth educational and reference tools in both text and video format.

“We are excited to welcome Transmission Digest to the Babcox Media family. The brand has a long-standing reputation for delivering extensive technical coverage of diagnostic, repair and installation information, which our readers value. The addition of this brand to our company allows us to add more depth to our already extensive coverage of the automotive industry,” said Bill Babcox, President of Babcox Media.

“Joining Babcox Media provides a great opportunity for Transmission Digest to bring more news, education and content to our readers. Their comprehensive market knowledge and wide-reaching coverage throughout the aftermarket will help us more effectively promote and deliver our services,” said Mace. “Babcox Media has a deep history in the industry segments they serve; I’m proud to join the team.”

About Babcox Media Inc.

Founded in 1920, Babcox Media (babcox.com) is a business-to-business media and information services company serving the auto care, tire, performance, commercial trucking, auto dealer, powersports and enthusiast markets. Today, Babcox produces more than 100 industry-specific print and digital properties, show dailies and event guides for leading trade shows. In addition to webinars, video, custom content and market research, the Babcox Media Innovation Group provides lead generation, list rental services, event media management and strategic communication plans and campaigns on behalf of our clients. With its vast portfolio of print and digital products and services, Babcox Media is dedicated to developing and delivering content in innovative formats that meet the needs of today’s readers and advertisers.

About Transmission Digest

Transmission Digest, founded in 1980, serves retail shop owners, technicians and suppliers by providing technical rebuilding and source of supply information to the transmission/powertrain segment where repair tasks continue to grow in complexity. The brand provides expertise in the areas of the extensive technical knowledge relating to automatic and manual transmission diagnostic repair and installation information as well as content dealing with management and marketing. Transmission Digest publishes both print and digital editions of the monthly magazine, as well as the digital publications Transmission Tech/Talk and ePowertrain Bulletin.