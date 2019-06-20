AutoZone recognized 14 of its top-performing vendors at the annual AutoZone Vendor Summit, held June 18 in Memphis, Tennessee. Each vendor was selected for demonstrating exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the last year.

AutoZone named Osram Sylvania its 2019 Vendor of the Year. Osram Sylvania, which has done business with AutoZone for more than 20 years, was recognized for its ability to deliver innovative products, exceptional performance and its commitment to “Drive for Excellence.”

Six vendors were selected for the prestigious AutoZone Extra Miler award: Bosch; Metra Electronics; Neotek Corp.; Spectra Premium; Technical Chemical Co.; and Wells Vehicle Electronics. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

Seven vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”) awards: Edelbrock; Griot’s Garage; Illinois Tool Works; Motorcar Parts of America; Omega Environmental Technologies; Sea Foam Sales Co.; and Wetherill Associates. These vendors consistently ensured that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself customers and professional installers had the parts and products necessary to fix vehicles, keep them running smoothly and do the job right the first time.

“Our 2019 Vendor of the Year, Osram Sylvania and our Vendor Summit award winners represent invaluable contributors to AutoZone’s success, and are key to our ability to deliver high-quality products and innovative solutions to our customers,” said Bill Hackney, senior vice president, merchandising, customer satisfaction. “We proudly celebrate these exceptional vendors and thank all of our vendors for their efforts and commitment to AutoZone and our customers.”