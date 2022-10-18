 Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign
News

Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services-based digital marketing company, has partnered with TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that supports the career exploration, technical education, and workforce development of students aspiring to be professional technicians, to provide support for shop owners in helping them build an entire pipeline of future and working techs! 

With Autoshop Solutions’ support of the TechForce Champion Campaign, their customers and friends are receiving a special offer to become a TechForce Champion and build a pipeline of future and working techs, along with these other great perks: use the TechForce Champion badge to signify respect for techs, the ability to post an apprenticeship in the TechForce Network, the ability to post two technician jobs in the TechForce Network, meet and greet future and working techs locally, connect with schools, and more.

“Autoshop Solutions is a long standing supporter of TechForce Foundation and we are honored that they are championing this special offer to join TechForce to their customers and friends,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce CEO. “This is a win-win-win. A win for the shops to help reach more techs, a win for Autoshop Solutions in bringing another valuable opportunity to their customers, and a win for TechForce in helping next-gen techs turbocharge their careers.”

“Autoshop Solutions has been a long time supporter of the mission of TechForce Foundation. We are very excited to continue that support with this Foundation,” said Margaret Palango, CEO,  Autoshop Solutions. “By encouraging our customers to become TechForce Champions we are opening up the opportunity for shops to connect with and support technicians in their communities.”

Current customers and friends of Autoshop Solutions can learn more about becoming a TechForce champion by visiting: https://techforce.org/autoshop-solutions. 

