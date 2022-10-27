 Autoshop Solutions Partners With Protractor 
Autoshop Solutions Partners With Protractor 

News

Autoshop Solutions Partners With Protractor 

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services-based digital marketing company, has partnered with Protractor, the automotive industry’s leading shop management software, to bring the next level of data to our customers, allowing them to see the actual return on investment in their marketing.

With this partnership, Autoshop Solutions has launched an ROI integration tool. The tool pulls protractor data into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, matching marketing data with the repair orders from the Protractor SMS. The outcome is real-life results on how marketing dollars are being spent, showing clients where the business came in and how to tie it to an actual customer.

“We are very excited about this partnership. No other SMS companies have this integration with Autoshop Solutions,” stated Dave Rozario, General Manager of Protractor. “This tool will help our customers know where to put their marketing dollars!”

“To continue providing top quality services to our customers, we are always actively developing and listening to our customers’ needs,” stated Margaret Palango, Chief Executive Officer, Autoshop Solutions. “With this partnership, we can show our customers the next level of data available to help them measure the growth of their business and where to go next.”

Other features incorporated with the ROI integration tool include the ability to track when a customer found the shop online to when they became an actual shop customer. It also shows total calls, new customers, and marketing revenue by medium and source (organic traffic, paid search, and paid social). The new feature is only available through a handful of competitors offering similar ROI functionality.

Want to learn more about this partnership and these companies? Both will be attending AAPEX and SEMA this year in Vegas! Make sure to come by and visit!

Learn more about Autoshop Solutions by visiting autoshopsolutions.com, or schedule a time to meet in person in Vegas!

