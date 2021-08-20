Connect with us

News

Autoshop Solutions Partners With Mechanic Advisor

 

on

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services-based digital marketing agency, has partnered with Mechanic Advisor, a leading software company with an automated CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform, to provide auto shops with comprehensive and powerful digital marketing and customer retention package. 

With this partnership, auto shop owners will be able to select the right-fit Really Powerful Marketing (RPM) program from Autoshop Solutions that includes a custom-designed website, paid search advertising, search engine optimization, and social media marketing, and have a premium CRM system from Mechanic Advisor that will help build loyalty and trust with their customers. With the RPM program, auto shops will keep their bays full, and they will keep their customers happy and coming back with the help of their powerful CRM system designed to connect people to repair shops with online scheduling, texting, reputation management and more!  

“Over the years we have enjoyed working with the Autoshop Solutions team in helping our mutual customers succeed with our different marketing programs,” stated Gregg Rainville, Chief Revenue Officer, Mechanic Advisor. “It 100% makes sense for us to partner and provide a joint marketing package that covers everything an auto shop owner needs from a marketing and relationship management perspective.”

“We are very excited to be able to offer a comprehensive package of services to our customers with this partnership,”  stated Tony Mercury, Sales Director, Autoshop Solutions. “Mechanic Advisor has been a valued partner of Autoshop Solutions and we are very excited to take our partnership to the next level to help our auto shops thrive.”

This partnership provides such a powerful marketing platform since both companies are extremely dedicated to their customer’s success and only concentrate on one main segment, allowing them each to be experts in their corresponding marketing fields.

