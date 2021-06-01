The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM), a time to recognize automotive service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence.

Many shops, suppliers and industry organizations will celebrate these professionals now through June 30. ASE has developed special creative materials that can be downloaded and customized to help them promote ASPM and thank automotive professionals for their hard work and continued service. Available free of charge at www.ase.com/servicepro, the materials include a special ASPM 2021 commemorative logo.

For those looking to show their support of ASE and certified service professionals year-round, the ASE Tool Kit can be found at www.asetoolkit.com and features a variety of ASE marketing communications files available for download free of charge, including logos, flyers, posters, digital ads, social media posts and other collateral.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 250,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.