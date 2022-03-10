 Automotive Scholarship Applications Accepted Until March 31 – UnderhoodService
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

Automotive Scholarship Applications Accepted Until March 31

Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

K-Tool Offers Professional Technician Diagnostic Tools

Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Case Decision Delayed
VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO)

Watch: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World

News

Automotive Scholarship Applications Accepted Until March 31

 

on

Applications for over 400 available automotive scholarships funded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and partner organizations are being accepted at AutomotiveScholarships.com through March 31, 2022.

“With the scholarship application deadline quickly approaching, we encourage all interested candidates to log on and apply right away,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We also want to remind those who have started applications to complete and submit them before March 31.”

Applicants can apply online at AutomotiveScholarships.com and must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, collision or heavy-duty vocational program. In addition to technician training, qualified candidates interested in working in the automotive aftermarket may be pursuing one of many career paths, including engineering, IT/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, supply chain, accounting, finance and more.

“The automotive aftermarket has a wide variety of career opportunities, so please spread the word about the March 31 application deadline to anyone that is planning a career in the automotive aftermarket and seeks scholarship assistance,” said Egan.

To learn about available automotive scholarships, visit www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

