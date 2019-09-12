Automotive Parts Associates Makes Financial Contribution To Hurricane Dorian Relief

In an effort to support those suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has made a financial contribution to Heart to Heart International (HHI) to provide emergency medical care and the necessary resources to those in need. With close to 7,000 people missing and the confirmed fatalities increasing each day, the Ministry of Health in the Bahamas requested assistance from Heart to Heart International to provide medical support for its residents on the Abaco islands. HHI noted, “the situation on the islands is desperate.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those suffering from Hurricane Dorian and with those on the front lines providing care and serving to those in need. We are humbled to be able to provide financial assistance to support the residents of the Bahama Islands affected by the greatest crisis in the country’s history,” said Jim Holmquist, chairman of the APA board of directors.

The Category 5 hurricane made Dorian the most destructive storm to hit Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands in history. The destruction from the tropical cyclone destroyed about 90 percent of the buildings in the most hard-hit areas leaving approximately 70,000 homeless and in dire need of basic supplies and healthcare. The contributions from HHI will help those in need with medical care, supplies and pharmaceuticals, as well as hygiene kits and other humanitarian relief.