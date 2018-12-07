Automotive Parts Associates Announces 2018 Harley-Davidson Giveaway Winners



Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has announced the grand-prize and runner-up winners in its popular customer-loyalty “Harley-Davidson Giveaway” promotion.

With the giveaway now in its third year, APA added a customization twist to the 2019 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Sportster grand prize, which included an additional $3,000 in accessories for the winner to personalize. In addition, five runner-up winners scored $1,000 in cash just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s promotion also marked the first time entries were collected online as well as at participating APA network locations between September and October. The motorcycle giveaway was sponsored by Automotive Parts Associates manufacturing partners: Airtex, Akebono, APC Automotive Technologies, Bosch, CARDONE, Denso, Dorman, FCS Auto, Federal-Mogul, Gates, Global Parts Distributors, GSP, KYB, Loctite, MAS, Mevotech, Platinum Driveline, Tenneco and Walker Products.

Out of thousands of online and handwritten entries, the grand prize entry belonged to Christopher Roth of CR’s Motor Car Co. Inc. of Newville, Pennsylvania, a customer of APA shareholder M&C Import Parts Warehouse in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

“We were excited about participating in the promotion and giving our customers an opportunity to enter online for an awesome grand prize. We were thrilled that one of our great longtime customers like Christopher won, he was super surprised and thought we were pranking him when we presented him with the prize notification; it was hilarious,” said Swede Farling, M&C Import Parts Warehouse vice president. “I genuinely want to thank the sponsors and APA for opportunity to give one of our best customers a great experience.”

Five other APA shareholder-members presented their customers with $1,000 cash prizes:

G&H Import Parts in Oak Lawn, Illinois, to Walter Koglin from the Mechanics of Oak Lawn Inc.;

Mike Fuller of Lincoln Clutch and Brake Supply in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Todd Brewer of Brewer Auto Services and Repair;

Jim Holmquist of H&H Wholesale Parts in Arleta, California, to Mike Alvarado of ATI Automotive;

Edward Harake of Value Plus Auto Parts Wholesale in Westland, Michigan, to Karla Cruz-Martinez of Lopez Tires; and

Randall Swedlove of Morris Automotive Supply in Fontana, California, to Diego Alba of Fontana Tires.

“I would personally like to thank all of the APA shareholders who participated and the generosity of our sponsors for contributing to the 2018 Harley-Davidson Giveaway promotion, as well as all those who entered. We are looking forward to providing another great opportunity to win big this upcoming spring,” said Sara Griewing, APA marketing manager.