Automotive, Mobility Leaders Publish Framework For Safe Automated Driving Systems

Eleven companies from the automotive and technology sectors have published “Safety First for Automated Driving” (SaFAD), a non-binding organized framework for the development, testing and validation of safe automated passenger vehicles.

The companies – Aptiv, Audi, Baidu, BMW, Continental, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, HERE, Infineon, Intel and Volkswagen – say it’s the largest report to date on how to build, test and operate a safe automated vehicle.

The “SaFAD” authors’ purpose is to emphasize the importance of safety by design, along with verification and validation, as the industry works toward creating standards for automated driving.

For the first time, “SaFAD” offers automated-vehicle (AV) developers and operators a system for clear traceability that proves AVs to be “safer than the average driver” through components such as cameras or steering systems, according to the companies.

It also is the first time presenting a summary of widely known safety-by-design and verification and validation methods of Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving as defined by the SAE (J3016).

The foundation of the “SaFAD whitepaper is its 12 guiding principles, which are further refined into capabilities of the automated vehicle, from which safe-by-design elements are derived to support the capability and achieve the guiding principles.

“Safety First for Automated Driving” combines expertise from automakers, suppliers and tech companies to help direct development of safe automated vehicles. Interest in and development of automated-driving technology has grown at a dramatic rate over the past several years, fueled by the goal of reducing fatalities related to vehicle crashes, improvement of traffic flow and the introduction of new mobility concepts. This rapid growth brings a wide range of development methodologies from established companies and the growing roster of new enterprises.

With the publication of “Safety First for Automated Driving,” authors and experts from each of the participating partners will present the group’s work at industry and technology conferences internationally over the next several months.