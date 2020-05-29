Connect with us

Opinion

Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

These improvements to the iron lung machine were small but impactful.

Advertisement
 

on

By the late 1940s the Polio crisis was rising in the U.S. Just like the current COVID-19 pandemic, Ford’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities were turned to developing medical equipment. At Ford’s Rouge plant, the Plastics Plant, Production Engineering, and Tool & Die departments combined talents to produce an iron lung for polio victims between the ages of seven and twelve years in just ten days. Meanwhile, the Special Machine Design section of Production and Processing Engineering, was working to develop a new electronically operated cradle that would rock the chamber containing the patient back and forth about five degrees to help maintain normal blood circulation in the polio victim.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Clifford H. Bennett, William Campbell and Leo McDemott of Fords Plastic and Rubber Division inspect the iron lung prototype.

These improvements to the iron lung machine were small but impactful. Ford engineers were also able to develop an “inspection window.” A full-length plexiglass window placed in the upper part of the “lung” would allow nurses and doctors to view the patient without removing them from the machine. These new features allowed for the ability to properly treat patients and provide the best care possible. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

You Are Essential In This Chaotic Environment

Use #OurSharedStory When Posting Your Experiences

Communication Is Essential During Coronavirus Crisis

Take The Wheel

Advertisement

on

Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

on

Car Movies To Transport You Away From Quarantine

on

Looking For The Positive Side Of The COVID-19 Crisis

on

What Does The Post-Coronavirus Aftermarket Look Like?
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Opinion: Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

Video: VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration

News: Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Products: OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Universal Coolants: The Ultimate Answer?

Talking Shop: Becoming a Better Service Advisor

Is There Enough Pressure? Fuel Injection Diagnosis & Service

Are You Ready for GF-5 Oils?
Connect