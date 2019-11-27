Automotive Lift Institute Announces 75th Anniversary

ALI will use this logo commemorating its 75 years of dedication to the vehicle lift industry throughout 2020.

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) will celebrate 75 years as the lift industry safety watchdog in 2020. The ALI board of directors adopted a resolution recognizing the milestone at its annual meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 and pledged that the organization will continue to explore new concepts and approaches to promote the safe design, construction, installation, inspection and use of automotive lifts.

At its annual meeting Nov. 3, the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors passed a resolution recognizing that ALI will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020. From left to right: Buck Gasner, DEKRA North America, Doug Brown, Vehicle Service Group, Stet Schanze, Gray Manufacturing Company, Jeff Kritzer, BendPak, Howard Yeo, TLS Lifts, Stan Poweska, PKS Lifts, and R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI.

“For 75 years, responsible lift manufacturers have focused on protecting technicians and others who use their equipment every day,” said R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “We’re proud of ALI’s legacy of safety and commitment to the industry, and we look forward to highlighting our heritage in the year ahead.”

The ALI “Resolution Recognizing the Automotive Lift Institute’s 75th Anniversary” reads:

Whereas nine U.S. lift manufacturers agreed to work together for the common good and formed the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) in 1945.

Whereas ALI sponsored the first standard governing automotive lifts in 1947 and today sponsors several nationally recognized automotive lift safety standards including ANSI/ALI ALCTV: 2017 “Safety Requirements for Construction, Testing, and Validation of Automotive Lifts” and ANSI/ALI ALOIM: R2013 “Safety Requirements for Operation, Inspection and Maintenance of Automotive Lifts.”

Whereas ALI serves as the lift industry watchdog with a mission to promote the safe design, construction, installation, inspection, and use of automotive lifts.

Whereas ALI is credentialed by ANSI (Accreditation ID# 0584) and recognized by the International Accreditation Forum as an Accredited Standards Developer and Product Certification Organization.

Whereas the ALI Lift Certification Program is the only accredited program in North America to test and validate that an automotive lift model meets the ANSI/ALI ALCTV certification and product safety listing requirements.

Whereas the ALI Gold Label has been the gold standard for whether a vehicle lift is certified to meet industry safety and performance standards since 1998.

Whereas the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program is the only independently accredited program in North America to test and validate that a lift inspector is qualified to inspect any vehicle lift.

Whereas ALI develops and offers a range of lift safety materials including the Lifting It Right online training course, Uniform Warning Labels, Safety Tips Card, Safety Tips Poster and Lifting Points Guide.

Whereas ALI today represents 21 lift manufacturer member companies and 300 associate member lift inspection companies who share a common purpose in advancing vehicle lift safety.

Therefore, the ALI Board of Directors hereby recognizes that in the year 2020, ALI shall celebrate its 75th anniversary of leadership in support of service bay safety in North America. Furthermore, the Board resolves that ALI shall continue to explore new concepts and approaches to promote the safe design, construction, installation, inspection, and use of automotive lifts.

In addition to the resolution, the board approved a marketing plan to promote the organization’s 75th anniversary throughout 2020 and introduced a commemorative anniversary logo.