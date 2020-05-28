Connect with us

News

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Updates Website

 

on

In keeping with its mission to promote the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection and use of vehicle lifts, the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has updated its website, autolift.org, to provide more resources to lift owners, operators, installers, inspectors and manufacturers. The site also features improved navigation to help people find the information they need more quickly.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Many people have questions about how to buy a car lift or how to safely lift a car,” explained Janelle Storey, ALI certification program coordinator. “As the lift safety watchdog for 75 years, ALI is uniquely positioned to answer those questions. With this website update, we’ve drawn on our experience to add helpful information about buying and using vehicle lifts, having your lifts inspected annually, getting lift safety training and avoiding scams and false claims.”

The updated site also features an enhanced ALI Store with photos and descriptions of lift safety materials including ANSI safety standards, Lifting It Right online training, and safety tips cards and posters. ALI plans to continue adding useful content to the site with a new blog.

A new main navigation bar at the top of the site features dropdown menus and a search box. A new “What Are You Looking For” menu on the home page offers quick links to frequently searched topics like “I want to check if a lift is ALI Certified” and “I want to become a certified inspector.” There are also quick links to the most popular pages and another search window in the footer of every page. Secure Resource Library log-in for members has been moved to the footer, as well.

Advertisement

As part of the update, the site was brought into compliance with ADA requirements and optimized for search engines.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Autel Receives Certification by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

US Motor Works Gets Approved By The Group

Mitchell 1 Brings Back 'Thank You Thursdays' Sweeps

NASTF Details Phase 1 Of New Website Launch

Advertisement

on

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Updates Website

on

Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

on

NAPA Supports The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

on

Lifelong Learning At Home With Upcoming Babcox Webinars
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Opinion: Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

Video: VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration

News: Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Products: OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect