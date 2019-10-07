Automotive Distribution Network Partners With Safety-Kleen Systems For 2019 Fall Promotion Contest

Automotive Distribution Network launches a partnership with Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. for a 2019 Fall Promotion Contest. During October through the end of the year, Network shops that start using any Safety-Kleen services or products will be entered to win up to three levels of prizes. If a shop reaches Level 1, it is entered to win that prize, but if it reach Levels 2 and 3, it is also qualified to win each preceding prize.

To reach Level 1, the shop must use one Safety-Kleen service or product and be entered to win an autographed item from Petty’s Garage (20 Richard Petty autographed items will be awarded). Level 2 requires the shop to use two Safety-Kleen services or products and be entered to win one pair of tickets to a race of their choice, NASCAR, IndyCar or NHRA (20 total pairs will be awarded). Finally, shops using three or more Safety-Kleen services or products will be entered to win the Level 3 grand prize “King’s Experience” at the NASCAR Racing Experience (four grand prizes will be awarded)!

Qualifying services and products include: Used Motor Oil Collection Service, Oil Filter Recycling, Antifreeze Collection, Parts Washer Services, Vacuum Services (oil water separator, sumps, pits, clarifiers, trenches, etc.), Absorbent Materials / Spill Kits, Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Drum Disposal (paint, gas, oil, solvents, fluorescent lamps, etc.), Empty Drums, Oil and Antifreeze Tanks (double-wall) and Drum Containment Pallets.