Automotive Distribution Network Holds Fall Shareholder Meeting In San Diego, California

The Automotive Distribution Network held its fall shareholder meeting in San Diego, California, at the iconic Hotel del Coronado Sept. 22-25. More than 250 Network members representing 37 shareholders and 59 supplier companies came together for the three-day event.

Majestically set on the edge of the Pacific, Hotel del Coronado offers panoramic views that inspire big ideas and destination experiences that encourage team building. “The Network convenes each fall to set a focus for the upcoming year, including our group’s future direction with expanded opportunities that encompass new product initiatives, capitalizing on national accounts, and inviting our vendors to become a larger part of our overall business and technology platforms,” said David Prater, Network president.

In addition to sharing all their knowledge and brain power together in meetings, the group shared an unforgettable experience Monday evening on San Diego’s No. 1 attraction, the USS Midway Museum. Attendees had an amazing dinner aboard the ship and were able to “live the adventure,” with a visit from Jerome Le Blanc, California’s most used Tom Cruise impersonator! Dressed in his Top-Gun attire, his presence elevated the evening’s atmosphere.