Automakers Launch New Non-Saleable Parts/Airbag Lookup Tool

 

on

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation recently announced support for a new automaker-driven tool enabling anyone who handles aftermarket parts, businesses and associations to help identify recalled Takata airbags and work with dealers, and others, to identify and safely dispose of parts that cannot be re-sold under Federal law. The website, FreePartCheck.com will be especially important as automakers continue working to prevent recalled and non-saleable airbags and components subject to the Takata recall from appearing in inventory at salvage yards or recycling facilities.

“Our members are committed to working to keep customers safe,” said Alliance for Automotive Innovation President and CEO John Bozzella. “This tool is designed to help prevent the purchase or resale of recalled Takata airbags and component parts that cannot legally be re-sold.”

“The efforts of automakers, including the creation of this new tool, help make it easier than ever to identify parts that need to be replaced. This, in turn, promotes the safety of our roadways,” added Bozzella.

The free tool requires no account or login and provides the ability to:

  • Quickly check if specific parts are subject to recall by entering the part numbers in the search field and generating a report;
  • Search for parts using whatever information is known, including serial number, supplier part number, OEM part number and/or OEM service part number;
  • Search for one or many parts simultaneously; and
  • Provide information about free pickup and disposal for recalled Takata-manufactured airbags.

At this time, part information is available for the following manufacturers and brands: Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Ford, Freightliner, Infiniti, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercury, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Scion, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. The tool will be updated to reflect any additional manufacturers and brands.

More information can be found at FreePartCheck.com.

