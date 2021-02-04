Connect with us

News

Autologue Gives Back

 

on

Autologue Computer Systems is holding a customer appreciation drawing for a 2021 Tesla or $35,000 cash. The grand-prize drawing will be held at the end of the year, with additional quarterly drawings in March, June and September for $1,000 and an additional entry for the Tesla giveaway. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Autologue has spent years developing e-commerce products that not only help a businesses be more efficient, more profitable and provide better customer service, but also has evolved to meet the way we do business today.

Now, Autologue wants every distribution business in the automotive aftermarket to take a look at its offering of e-Products firsthand and consider how they may benefit their businesses.

Not only have these eProducts been in the field for years, and are very “mature,” Autologue says, the company also proposes an ROI of eight to 10 times their cost.

“Our Tesla giveaway is not a gimmick, or ‘snake oil,’ but simply a way to encourage business professionals to experience new technology,” said Jim Franco, CEO, Autologue Computer Systems Inc.

Click here for the drawing details and enter to win. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Rachel Meyer Takes Over As Driver For Randy Meyer Racing

News: Auto Care Association Launches New Website Experience

News: WIX Filters Names 2020 School Of The Year

News: CarParts.com Launches First EV, Hybrid-Focused Shopping Hub

Advertisement

on

Autologue Gives Back

on

Mayhew Tools To Sponsor Doug Coby In NASCAR WMT

on

ALI Releases Model Year 2000-'21 Lifting Points Guide

on

The Group Offers New Technician Coaching Program
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: The Importance of Worn Center Bearing Replacement

Video: VIDEO: Staying Connected To Your Customers

News: Mayhew Tools To Sponsor Doug Coby In NASCAR WMT

News: ALI Releases Model Year 2000-’21 Lifting Points Guide

News: The Group Offers New Technician Coaching Program

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Staying Connected To Your Customers

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

Leading Causes Of Ignition Coil Failures
Connect