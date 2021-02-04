Autologue Gives Back

Autologue Computer Systems is holding a customer appreciation drawing for a 2021 Tesla or $35,000 cash. The grand-prize drawing will be held at the end of the year, with additional quarterly drawings in March, June and September for $1,000 and an additional entry for the Tesla giveaway.

Autologue has spent years developing e-commerce products that not only help a businesses be more efficient, more profitable and provide better customer service, but also has evolved to meet the way we do business today.

Now, Autologue wants every distribution business in the automotive aftermarket to take a look at its offering of e-Products firsthand and consider how they may benefit their businesses.

Not only have these eProducts been in the field for years, and are very “mature,” Autologue says, the company also proposes an ROI of eight to 10 times their cost.

“Our Tesla giveaway is not a gimmick, or ‘snake oil,’ but simply a way to encourage business professionals to experience new technology,” said Jim Franco, CEO, Autologue Computer Systems Inc.

