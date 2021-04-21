Autologue Giveaway Winner Announced

Autologue Computer Systems, a Buena Park, California-based software provider specializing in point-of-sale management systems for auto parts distributors, announced in early February, Autologue is inviting parts sellers and distributors to demo one of its e-commerce products, for a chance to win a 2021 Tesla Model 3 or $35,000 in cash .

The grand-prize drawing will be held at the end of the year. To sweeten the pot, Autologue will hold quarterly drawings for $1,000 in March, June and September. The winners of the quarterly drawings will gain an additional entry in the Tesla giveaway.

The first winner of the quarterly cash prize has been announced. Tracy Leckenby, owner of Cut Rate Auto Parts, is the March winner of $1,000.