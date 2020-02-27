Auto-Wares Grows Attendance At 2020 Tech Expo

Nearly 3,400 service technicians, parts store owners and other automotive aftermarket professionals attended the Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Tech Expo event held Feb. 14-15 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Attendees participated in training seminars focused both on technical and managerial topics from some of the aftermarket’s most experienced trainers. The Grand Rapids event, again, set a new attendance record at 3,366. Throughout 21 years of hosting this training event, Auto-Wares has filled a total of 57,000 seats.

In keeping with tradition, the supplier tradeshow was the one of the main attractions of the event. Representatives from more than 240 companies interacted one-on-one with attendees, educated them about new products, brands and promotional opportunities, and raffled off prizes. Auto-Wares and its suppliers distributed more than $30,000 in prizes.

In addition to growing the booth show, Auto-Wares also significantly expanded the class schedule. Of the 88 classes offered, 33 had never previously been offered. Topics ranged from product deep dives and business management to digital advertising and diagnostic tips. The 2020 Tech Expo also doubled as a marketing conference for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores and Service Dealers, who used the weekend to take classes and strengthen relationships with customers.

Auto-Wares closed out the event with a Casino Night where more than 650 attended for fun, music, food, drinks and prizes.

“Education and training are top priorities for Auto-Wares, so we are delighted with the record attendance of our 21st event,” said Todd Leimeinstoll, CEO of Auto-Wares Group of Companies. “We also recognize the importance of relationships in the automotive aftermarket, so we are equally committed to providing attendees with opportunities to network and have fun.”

The Young Auto Care Network Group, better known as YANG, prefaced the event with a regional meet-up at the nearby New Holland Brewing the night before Tech Expo began. The Auto-Wares-sponsored event included food, drinks, and an opportunity for automotive professionals in their twenties and thirties to network with aftermarket peers and develop industry mentors.

“A special thank you to the customers, suppliers, and Auto-Wares team members who continue to make Tech Expo such a fruitful event each year,” Leimenstoll said.