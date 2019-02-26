Auto-Wares Group Of Companies Sees Record Attendance At Annual Training Event



More than 3,000 service technicians, parts store owners and other automotive aftermarket professionals attended the Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Tech Expo event Feb. 8-9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Guests attended training seminars on a wide range of automotive aftermarket topics.

Many of the automotive industry’s best trainers held classes on light-duty, heavy-duty, diesel, electrical and auto body topics. In addition to technical training, repair shop owners and service writers had the opportunity to improve skills in the areas of customer relations, shop management and personal growth. The event saw the largest-ever attendance level at just over 3,000. Auto-Wares has been hosting this training event for 20 years and has filled more than 54,000 training seats.

A popular feature of the Tech Expo event is always the large vendor tradeshow. This year, more than 250 manufacturers were represented across the 170-booth exhibit hall. Attendees were able to speak directly with manufacturer representatives about a number of topics including: new products, industry trends, brand features and benefits and promotional opportunities.

Throughout the tradeshow were numerous opportunities to win prizes as well. Auto-Wares and its vendor partners gave away an incredible $54,000 in prizes ranging from home electronics to recreational items to tools and equipment. To encourage the future of the industry, the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) held a regional meet-up hosted by Auto-Wares on Thursday, Feb. 7 to kick off the weekend. YANG provides young auto care professionals in their 20s and 30s with the opportunity to network with industry peers, enhance knowledge and improve leadership capabilities.

The event also serves as an Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper Parts Store and Service Dealer marketing conference. Sixteen different members-only classes were offered on topics from digital marketing to advanced counter skills. Many store owners bring their best installer customers, helping to strengthen relationships.

“Auto-Wares remains committed to auto care industry education. We are very pleased with the record attendance of our 20th Tech Expo,” said Todd

Leimenstoll, CEO at Auto-Wares Group. “While the award-winning training remains the backbone of this event, we had tremendously positive feedback on the trade show quality and the fun networking opportunities. I would like to thank the customers, suppliers and the dozens of Auto-Wares team members who continue to work hard at making Tech Expo a must attend event.”

For more information regarding the Auto Value / Bumper to Bumper Tech Expo, visit avtechexpo.com.