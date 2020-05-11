Connect with us

News

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Sweepstakes

 

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have wrapped up their Grand Ole Weekend promotional period, which officially ended April 30.

The sweepstakes raked in hundreds of thousands of entries as technicians vied for one of 150 gift cards totaling $25,000 or one of 25 grand prize packages.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 175 randomly-selected winners will be announced May 16. During the months of March and April, professional technicians were able to earn entries with every qualifying $150 invoice from their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users were eligible for even more entries. At the end of each day, their daily MyPlace purchases were totaled, and every $150 worth of qualifying purchased earned them additional entries.

Visit grandoleweekend2020.com for official rules and other sweepstakes details.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Mitchell 1 Names Winners In Six Bay Giveaway Contest

Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

NASCAR Announces Revised May Schedule As Racing Returns

Keeping Up: Quarterly Research

Advertisement

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Sweepstakes

on

Lucas Oil Supports Local Communities, Frontline Workers

on

ASE To Resume Testing May 18

on

Has 'Cash for Clunkers' Returned?
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Lucas Oil Supports Local Communities, Frontline Workers

Products: Openbay Unveils New Automotive Service App

Products: MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Forged PowerPak Piston Kit

Products: US Motor Works Introduces New Heavy-Duty Water Pump

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Sweepstakes

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect