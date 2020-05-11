Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Sweepstakes

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have wrapped up their Grand Ole Weekend promotional period, which officially ended April 30. The sweepstakes raked in hundreds of thousands of entries as technicians vied for one of 150 gift cards totaling $25,000 or one of 25 grand prize packages.

Click Here to Read More

The 175 randomly-selected winners will be announced May 16. During the months of March and April, professional technicians were able to earn entries with every qualifying $150 invoice from their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users were eligible for even more entries. At the end of each day, their daily MyPlace purchases were totaled, and every $150 worth of qualifying purchased earned them additional entries.

Visit grandoleweekend2020.com for official rules and other sweepstakes details.