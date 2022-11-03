Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Take Over AAPEX Floor

During day two at AAPEX, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper attendees were excited to visit supplier booths for a second day of interactive training and educational opportunities.

Wednesday night, attendees enjoyed a night of entertainment from comedian Adam Carolla. Formula Drift Champion Chris Forsberg also took the stage with Valvoline. Honduran technician Jose Ramierz was recognized on stage Wednesday night as the Auto Value Latin American Technician of the Year. Ramirez of Servicio Automotriz Ramirez, accepted his award live from the main stage. He thanked his biggest mentor, his dad, for lifelong encouragement and support. He credits that support for his success today, and even standing on the Aftermarket Jackpot Convention stage, couldn’t believe the recognition.

“We’re grateful to be able to bring together the aftermarket’s finest distributors, shop owners and technicians, and connect them with our parts suppliers. We revel in the connections that are made at this show, and are so pleased by the business that’s conducted on the AAPEX show floor,” says JC Washbish, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “AAPEX provides such a unique opportunity to evolve these relationships and we’re excited to see so many of our Shop Owners and Certified Service Centers taking full advantage of it.”

Thursday evening, Jackpot attendees will meet the Babcox Counterperson of the Year, Amanda Balk, participate in more giveaways and prizes, and for the first time ever, the crowning of the 2022 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year. The Grand Finale of the Aftermarket Jackpot Convention will be one for the record books!